Invest in children’s education; it yields long-term returns — Parents advised

Mr Emmanuel Boamah presents a trophy to one of the winners

Parents have been urged to invest consistently in their children’s education, with educators describing education as one of the most profitable and sustainable investments any family can make.

The appeal comes ahead of the 2026 Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) National Competition, which is expected to bring together about 500 private basic schools from across the country in August 2026 at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Fete Kakraba, in the Central Region.

At the competition, learners will answer 150 questions within eight minutes to test their brain power, concentration, imagination, visualisation and mental speed. Contestants from the Lower Primary, Upper Primary and Junior High School categories will compete at different grade levels, each usually represented by specific colours.

All participants have already emerged as winners at the district, municipal and metropolitan levels before qualifying for the national contest.

Competition builds cognitive skills

Speaking at the seventh Inter-District Competition for the Krobo and Ledzokuku municipalities last Saturday, the Area Supervisor for UCMAS, Teshie-Nungua, Mr Emmanuel Boamah, said the programme had consistently demonstrated its ability to develop children’s cognitive abilities.

He explained that the competition was not only about answering questions quickly but also about sharpening thinking skills, improving concentration and building confidence among learners.

Parents must play their part

Mr Boamah stressed that although government and other institutions continue to invest heavily in the education sector, parents also have a critical role to play by supporting their children with the basic needs required for effective learning.

He urged parents to ensure that children attend school regularly and receive the necessary educational support regardless of their location, religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

UCMAS complements formal education

According to him, although UCMAS lessons are not part of the mainstream school curriculum, the programme’s impact on learners serves as strong evidence that parents should consider enrolling their children to enhance their mental agility and analytical skills.

He expressed confidence that the national competition would go beyond awarding medals, prizes and products from sponsors, adding that it would also expose learners to healthy interaction, discipline and competition with their peers from different parts of the country.

Focus on speed and accuracy

During UCMAS lessons and competitions, candidates are provided with specialised tools to help them perform calculations quickly and accurately.

The UCMAS concept is approved by the Ghana Education Service, although it is not integrated into the mainstream curriculum. The programme is administered by Maurya Education Limited, a private educational consultancy.

The Teshie-Nungua competition was marked by a festive atmosphere, with side attractions such as bouncy castles, horse riding, dancing contests and video games, which kept learners engaged throughout the day.

Organisers said the event was designed not only to test academic skills but also to provide children with a fun and memorable learning experience.

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