Tenants pack up ahead of demolition order of dilapidated Osu building

Audio By Carbonatix
Tenants of a dilapidated building on Abebrese Street, Osu, in the Korle Klottey Constituency, have begun packing their belongings ahead of an imminent demolition order.
According to eyewitnesses, authorities from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, supported by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the police, arrived at the site to enforce the evacuation of the building, which has been deemed structurally unsafe.
A tenant, who has lived in the building for over 30 years, narrated the challenges of the sudden eviction.
Right now, I don’t have a place to sleep. I had to hire a taxi to move my things to Nungua. They didn’t give us notice; they just came with the eviction order,” he said.
He added that while the building shows signs of damage, it still stands, but authorities decided to evacuate residents to prevent potential accidents.
“The building has strength; it’s just the side that has become weak. People live here, but for our safety, we have to leave,” he explained.
However, one of the owners of the building, Philomena Ludroth, confirmed that the family had received several warnings over the past month concerning the state of the structure.
She explained that tenants had already vacated the premises, leaving only the owners behind as they searched for a buyer or investor before relocating completely.
Madam Ludroth further disclosed that the incident has left them stranded, adding that they are currently considering staying with relatives temporarily.
The assembly has assured that the eviction and demolition exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enforce building regulations and prevent accidents in the area. Tenants have been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure a smooth operation.
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