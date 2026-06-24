National Security yet to give green light for demolition of unsafe Avenor structure – NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it is awaiting final clearance from National Security before proceeding with the demolition of a structurally weak building at Avenor in Accra, nearly three weeks after the collapse of an adjoining structure that claimed three lives.

The remaining section of the building, located in the North Industrial Area, has raised concerns among residents and the public due to fears that it could also collapse if not pulled down promptly.

Speaking during an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Wednesday, June 24, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Nartey, explained that the structure earmarked for demolition is directly connected to the building that collapsed and therefore poses a potential danger to people in the area.

"Immediately after the rubble was cleared, instructions were issued that the existing building should also be pulled down because it is very weak and poses a danger to the surrounding community," he said.

Mr Nartey noted that although authorities initially intended to proceed with the demolition shortly after the debris was removed, several technical and legal processes had to be completed first. "We have to go through a series of inspections and communications with the owners before finally agreeing to pull it down so that we do not encounter any legal issues," he explained.

Responding to concerns about whether merely barricading the area is sufficient to prevent another tragedy, the NADMO Director said:

"Yes, that is enough. The barricade is about 15 metres from the existing structure and we have security personnel there to ensure people do not get closer to it," he stated.

According to him, experts from the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) collected samples from both the collapsed building and the adjoining structure for laboratory analysis to determine their structural integrity.

"The AESL team was there to take samples of the building that collapsed and immediately took samples from this one too. They have conducted their tests and we are waiting for the final green light. Currently, National Security is handling it and once the green light is given, we will go ahead with the demolition exercise," he added.

The fatal collapse of the building in Accra's North Industrial Area three weeks ago resulted in the deaths of three people and sparked renewed concerns over building safety standards and regulatory enforcement in the capital.

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