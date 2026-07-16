National Security shuts illegal mining sites in Juaben, bans operations for one month

The National Security has carried out a major operation against illegal mining activities in the Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region, imposing a one-month ban on all mining operations and directing miners to reclaim degraded land.

The operation targeted illegal mining sites at Pemenase, Akronwe, and Achiaa in the Juaben Municipality, where security personnel halted ongoing activities and confiscated four excavators being used for illegal mining. The seized equipment has been transported to the Juaben Municipal Assembly for safekeeping.

Speaking to the media, the Ashanti Regional Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Nje Omar Abdulai, said the one-month suspension is intended to allow miners to restore lands damaged by their activities.

According to him, security officials will conduct regular inspections throughout the month to ensure compliance with the directive.

“During the one-month ban, we will inspect the affected sites to ensure miners comply with the reclamation directive. Any excavator confiscated within this period will not be returned to its owner,” he warned.

Alhaji Omar Abdulai stressed that the government’s objective is not to discourage responsible mining but to ensure that mining activities are carried out in an environmentally sustainable manner.

“The government is not against mining. If you mine responsibly and reclaim the land afterwards, no one will interfere with your work. We must all work together to protect our natural resources,” he stated.

He noted that reclaiming degraded lands would help restore them for productive uses, particularly agriculture, instead of leaving them as hazardous pits that threaten the lives of residents.

The operation was undertaken jointly by the Ashanti Regional National Security, the Juaben Municipal Security Council (MISEC), and the Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben, Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu.

Speaking to the media after the operation, Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu reiterated that the Assembly would strictly enforce the directive and warned that miners who fail to comply would permanently lose their confiscated equipment.

“We are serious about this exercise. Reclaim the lands you have destroyed to protect our environment and the lives of our people. Any confiscated excavator belonging to miners who defy the directive will not be returned,” she cautioned.

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