Security forces deployed to EOCO headquarters as supporters protest Dennis Miracles Aboagye’s arrest

Security personnel have been deployed to the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as supporters of former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, gathered to demand his release.

The deployment follows a protest by sympathisers of Mr Aboagye after his arrest by EOCO over allegations of financial irregularities involving about GH¢55 million in public funds.

Reports from the scene indicate that about 10 military officers and National Security operatives arrived at the EOCO headquarters and took positions as tensions rose among the protesters.

The security personnel directed demonstrators who had gathered on the roadside to leave the street to allow for the free movement of vehicles.

A police water cannon was also deployed to the EOCO premises as authorities sought to maintain order around the area.

The protesters, who remained at the shoulders of the road, were demanding the immediate release of Mr Aboagye, while his lawyers continued negotiations with EOCO officials regarding his detention.

The former IMCCoD Executive Secretary was arrested as part of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related breaches at the Secretariat.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, EOCO said Mr Aboagye, together with the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, and other unnamed persons, are being investigated over suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to approximately GH¢55 million.

The anti-graft agency said the investigation followed a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further inquiries into a forensic audit covering the period from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025.

EOCO said the suspected offences under investigation include conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the State, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

The agency also disclosed that Mr Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding funds linked to the alleged offences.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Aboagye are engaging EOCO over his continued detention, with supporters maintaining their call for his release.

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