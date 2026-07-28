US donates $4m military equipment to Ghana Armed Forces

The United States has donated military equipment valued at $4 million to the Ghana Armed Forces to enhance the country’s defence and security capabilities amid growing efforts to strengthen operational readiness.

The donation includes protective gear, radar systems and training materials aimed at improving surveillance, communication and maritime security operations.

The equipment is expected to support both the Ghana Army and Ghana Navy in responding more effectively to emerging security challenges.

The United States said the support reflects its longstanding security partnership with Ghana and the shared commitment of both countries to promoting regional peace and stability.

It added that the donation would contribute to efforts to address transnational threats and strengthen Ghana’s capacity to safeguard its territorial waters and national security interests.

According to the US government, the equipment will bolster the operational capabilities of the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly in the areas of surveillance, communication and mission preparedness.

The latest support forms part of ongoing defence cooperation between Ghana and the United States aimed at improving the readiness and effectiveness of Ghana’s security forces in dealing with evolving threats within the sub-region.

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