Ghana, Netherlands deepen cooperation to tackle illicit drug trade

Ghana and the Netherlands have agreed to intensify collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs and the criminal networks behind the trade.

The two countries formalised the commitment through a special Letter of Intent signed during the official visit to Ghana by the Netherlands’ Minister of Justice and Security, D.M. Van Weel.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, signed the agreement on behalf of Ghana, with Mr Van Weel signing for the Netherlands.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the agreement builds on the Accra Call to Action and seeks to strengthen international efforts to disrupt illicit drug markets and the flow of criminal proceeds associated with them.

He said the partnership reflects a shared determination by Ghana and the Netherlands to provide stronger international leadership in confronting the growing drug problem.

Mr Ablakwa warned that illicit drugs pose a serious threat to young people and have wider consequences for public health, the rule of law and human rights.

“We are confident that genuine and reliable international collaboration will eliminate drug markets flooding our countries with cocaine, synthetics and criminal money,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister welcomed the Dutch Minister to Ghana and expressed appreciation for his visit, describing him as a friend.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for closer cooperation between the two countries as they work to disrupt illicit drug networks and combat related criminal activities.

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