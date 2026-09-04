ATU launches HND in Paramedical Trichology to formalise hair and scalp care training

People working in Ghana’s beauty and wellness industry now have a new pathway to turn years of practical experience in hair and scalp care into formal professional qualifications.

Accra Technical University (ATU), in partnership with Abrantie College, launched an HND programme in Paramedical Trichology, combining beauty practice with scientific and healthcare-based training.

The programme is designed to provide formal training in the specialised study of hair and scalp health, a field that has largely relied on informal training and practical experience.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Education Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, said Ghana’s education system must continue to respond to emerging professions and changing demands in the job market.

Responding to emerging skills demand

TVET Director, Rejoice Dankwa, said the programme reflects the need to expand technical and vocational education into emerging areas where there is growing demand for specialised skills.

The programme is expected to equip students with practical and scientific knowledge to identify and manage hair and scalp-related conditions while providing a recognised academic qualification.

Pathway to professional practice

Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, Prof. Amevi Acakpo, said the programme forms part of the university’s efforts to develop professionals for areas with clear opportunities in the labour market.

She said specialised training is essential to bridge the gap between practical experience and the scientific knowledge required for professional practice.

For Abrantie College, the programme also represents an opportunity to address what it describes as a long-standing barrier to academic progression within Ghana’s beauty and wellness industry.

The Head of School said practitioners who have traditionally acquired their skills through informal training can now access a structured academic pathway and progress to higher levels of education.

The institutions say the HND programme will provide students with specialised knowledge in hair and scalp care while creating opportunities for further academic progression and professional practice.

The launch marks a growing effort to formalise specialised areas within Ghana’s beauty and wellness sector and align training with emerging opportunities in the job market.

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