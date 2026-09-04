Accra-Kumasi Expressway will be Ghana’s biggest infrastructure project – Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
The completion of the new Accra-Kumasi Expressway will mark a major milestone in Ghana’s infrastructure development, Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said.
According to the Minister, the scale of the project will set it apart from previous infrastructure investments undertaken by successive governments, making it the single largest piece of infrastructure built by a Ghanaian government.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu made the observation in a Facebook post following an assurance from Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson that funding for the project will be fully secured by the end of 2026.
He noted that 170 kilometres of the corridor has already been cleared in preparation for construction.
He described the development as a significant achievement for the government and expressed confidence in President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, concluding his post with the statement: “President Mahama is the man!”
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