Democracy must not be for sale: Who pays for Ghana’s politics, and how do we confront money, influence and accountability?

Ghana has come a long way in the practice of constitutional democracy. But our democratic journey has never been a straight line. From colonial constitutional reforms to independence, military interventions, civilian governments and successive constitutional experiments, Ghana’s political history has been shaped by both democratic aspirations and interruptions.

Understanding that history is important because it reminds us that democratic governance is not something we inherit permanently; it is something each generation must protect, strengthen and improve.

The 1951 Constitution introduced a Legislative Assembly made up predominantly of elected African representatives. The 1954 Constitution further expanded African participation and strengthened representative government. These developments contributed to the attainment of self-government and, ultimately, independence.

Ghana became independent in 1957 under a parliamentary system. The Governor-General represented the British Monarch, while executive authority was exercised through a Cabinet answerable to Parliament. Universal adult suffrage provided the basis for electing the National Assembly.

In 1960, Ghana became a republic. The office of Governor-General was replaced by that of President, and Kwame Nkrumah became the country’s first President. The First Republic subsequently moved towards a one-party system.

On 24 February 1966, President Nkrumah was overthrown in a military coup. The National Liberation Council (NLC) suspended the Constitution and governed through decrees. The country returned to constitutional civilian rule under the 1969 Constitution, establishing the Second Republic. That Republic was, however, overthrown on 13 January 1972.

The National Redemption Council (NRC), later transformed into the Supreme Military Council (SMC), ruled until another military intervention in 1979. The Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) subsequently transferred power to an elected civilian government, ushering in the Third Republic.

That Republic lasted only about two years. On 31 December 1981, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings led another military takeover, establishing the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), which ruled until the return to constitutional democracy.

The adoption of the 1992 Constitution after a referendum marked another defining moment. Multiparty elections were held in December 1992, and the Fourth Republic formally began on 7 January 1993.

The 1992 Constitution established Ghana as a democratic constitutional state in which sovereignty resides in the people. It provides for constitutional government, separation of powers, fundamental rights, democratic elections, checks and balances and the rule of law. Most importantly, it established elections, not military intervention as the legitimate means of changing governments.

The Fourth Republic has now outlived all previous constitutional republics in Ghana. That achievement deserves recognition and, more importantly, protection.

Democracy Is Working, But It Is Not Perfect:

Ghana’s democratic resilience should not be confused with democratic perfection.

Our democracy continues to face interconnected challenges: weak institutional enforcement, excessive partisanship, misinformation, gender inequality in political representation, youth exclusion, winner-takes-all politics, patronage, weak accountability, the high cost of political participation, vote buying, electoral inducement, political financing gaps and public apathy.

Of particular concern is the growing influence of money in political competition.

So the question must be asked plainly:

Who really pays for Ghana’s elections?

Political parties may finance their activities from party resources. Candidates may finance campaigns directly or mobilise support through personal and professional networks. Individuals, businesses and other private actors may also contribute.

There is nothing inherently wrong with political fundraising. The danger begins when financial support creates expectations of preferential treatment, access to public contracts, influence over policy, political appointments or other private benefits.

When money enters politics with an invisible price tag, the relationship can move from legitimate political support to patronage, clientelism and potentially corruption. That is where democracy becomes vulnerable.

The Price of Political Participation:

The cost of entering Ghanaian politics has become a serious democratic concern.

A CDD-Ghana and Westminster Foundation for Democracy study estimated that the cost of running for Parliament had risen to approximately GH¢4 million, with about GH¢2 million associated with nurturing a constituency and running in party primaries, and another GH¢2 million associated with the general election campaign. The study also linked the rising cost of politics to the growing presence of opaque and potentially illicit money in campaign financing.

This means Ghana’s political-financing problem begins long before the general election. Internal party contests can themselves be expensive.

The consequence is obvious: when political competition becomes excessively expensive, capable citizens without substantial personal wealth or wealthy networks may be pushed out before voters ever get the opportunity to assess their ideas and competence.

That is not merely a political-party problem. It is a democratic problem.

Savannah: Poverty Must Never Become a Political Currency:

The Savannah Region provides an important context for this conversation. According to Ghana Statistical Service data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, multidimensional poverty in Savannah stood at 49.5 per cent, compared with 24.3 percent nationally. The same census recorded a 28.4 percent unemployment rate among persons aged 15–35 in Savannah, compared with 19.7 per cent nationally. These figures should not be interpreted as evidence that Savannah voters are inherently susceptible to inducement.

They tell a different story. They tell us that poverty, unemployment and limited economic opportunity can create vulnerabilities that political actors may exploit.

The answer, therefore, is not to blame citizens for accepting short-term assistance. The answer is to build an economy and social system in which citizens are sufficiently secure to make political choices without survival becoming the price of their vote.

Savannah does not need politics that puts a price on poverty.

It needs politics that invests in people.

What Does the Law Say?

Ghana already has important constitutional and statutory safeguards.

Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution provides a framework for political parties, including requirements relating to democratic organisation and political-finance disclosure. Political parties are required to declare their revenues, assets and sources of funding and publish audited accounts annually. The Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), also contains requirements concerning political-party financing, disclosures and reporting.

The legal framework further restricts political-party funding to permissible Ghanaian sources, including qualifying Ghanaian-controlled corporate bodies.

However, important gaps remain, particularly concerning candidate financing, expenditure ceilings, third-party financing, disclosure and enforcement.

The Representation of the People Law, 1992 (PNDCL 284) criminalises electoral bribery, treating and undue influence. Its provisions make clear that giving money or something of value to induce a voter to vote in a particular way can constitute bribery. The Constitution also contains broader integrity safeguards. Article 284 addresses conflicts of interest by public officers, Article 286 provides for asset declarations by specified public officers, while Article 296 requires constitutional and statutory discretionary powers to be exercised fairly and candidly and without arbitrariness, caprice or bias.

The problem, therefore, is not simply the absence of laws. It is also the gap between law, detection, investigation, evidence, enforcement and credible sanctions.

A law that exists only on paper cannot adequately protect democracy.

The Delegate System and the Meaning of Internal Democracy:

A significant recent development has brought the question of money, participation and internal party democracy into sharper focus.

On 29 July 2026, the Supreme Court, by a 5 - 2 majority, declared the delegate-based system used by political parties to select presidential and parliamentary candidates unconstitutional. The case was Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng & 2 Others v. New Patriotic Party & 4 Others.

The Court held that political parties must organise their candidate-selection processes in accordance with the democratic principles required by Article 55(5) of the Constitution. The ruling requires political parties, within one year, to establish systems that enable all registered members in good standing, as determined by their party constitutions, to participate directly in selecting presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The significance of the judgment goes beyond the delegate system itself.

When political power is concentrated in a relatively small electoral college, the cost of influencing that smaller group can become a democratic concern.

CDD-Ghana has noted that its research on the cost and monetisation of party primaries was among the evidence considered by the Supreme Court.

The broader lesson is simple:

Democracy must not merely exist at the national ballot box. It must also be practised within the institutions that produce candidates for public office.

Money Is Not the Enemy. Hidden Influence Is. It is important not to demonise money itself. Elections cost money. Political parties need resources to communicate ideas, organise supporters, travel, produce campaign materials and participate effectively in democratic competition.

The issue is not whether money should exist in politics. The issue is what money does in politics. Money should facilitate participation, not purchase political power. It should support ideas, not secure public contracts. It should not create secret obligations between financiers and future office holders. It should not turn public office into an investment whose returns are collected through patronage.

The objective of reform, therefore, should not be a politics without money. It should be a politics in which money is visible, lawful, proportionate and accountable.

What Must Ghana Do?

Ghana needs a comprehensive political-finance framework that matches the realities of modern politics.

First, political-finance laws should cover political parties, individual candidates, campaign expenditure, fundraising and third-party financing.

Second, Ghana should introduce realistic and evidence-based contribution and campaign-expenditure ceilings that can actually be monitored and enforced.

Third, political parties and candidates should be required to make timely, itemised and searchable financial disclosures. Citizens should be able to know who financed political campaigns, how much was contributed and whether the required accounts have been audited.

Fourth, the Electoral Commission and other relevant institutions need stronger investigative, auditing and data-analysis capacity to detect suspicious political financing.

Fifth, there should be credible and enforceable sanctions for violations. Enforcement must be sufficiently independent to apply regardless of political affiliation.

Sixth, whistleblowers, journalists and civil-society actors who expose illicit political financing need effective protection and safe reporting channels.

Seventh, sustained public education is necessary. The Electoral Commission, NCCE, media, schools, civil society and political parties all have roles to play in helping citizens understand electoral offences and the dangers of political inducement.

Finally, Ghana must confront the economic conditions that make vote buying attractive. Jobs, skills development, enterprise support, social protection and inclusive economic growth are not separate from electoral reform. They are part of it.

Should the State Fund Political Parties?

Whether Ghana should introduce direct state funding for political parties remains a policy question, not an automatic solution.

If adopted, any such system would have to be transparent, rules-based, audited and designed to reduce unhealthy dependence on wealthy private financiers without creating new avenues for political patronage.

At the same time, private political contributions cannot simply be criminalised. What matters is that their source, amount, purpose and legality are transparent and consistent with Ghanaian law.

The objective must be to prevent money from becoming invisible political debt.

From Transactional Politics to Transformational Politics:

The responsibility for protecting Ghana’s democracy does not belong only to politicians.

Citizens, too, have a role.

But citizens cannot be expected to resist economic pressures indefinitely while the cost of living, unemployment and poverty remain serious concerns.

This is why electoral reform must go hand in hand with economic empowerment. Savannah should not be described merely as a region where voters are vulnerable to inducement. It should be recognised as a region with enormous democratic potential and a young population that deserves opportunity, dignity and meaningful participation.

The 49.5 percent multidimensional poverty rate and 28.4 percent youth unemployment rate are not arguments for buying votes. They are arguments for stronger development, decent jobs, skills, enterprise and social protection.

Ghana has already paid a high price for political instability in its history. We should not wait until public confidence is exhausted before reforming the weaknesses within our democratic system.

Let us move from transactional politics to transformational politics. Let the politician come with a plan, not a price Let the voter come with a conscience, not a bill. Let public office be won through ideas, integrity, competence and service - not the deepest pocket. Our democracy belongs to all of us.

We are citizens and participants, not spectators. And perhaps the most important question for our generation is not simply who wins an election, but what kind of political system are we building for those who will come after us?

A vote is small in the hand, but enormous in its consequence. When money buys political choice, the immediate beneficiary may be one person; when democracy is weakened, the cost is eventually paid by an entire generation.

Ghana's democratic future must therefore be one in which citizens can choose freely, young people can enter public life without becoming indebted to wealthy patrons, political competition remains reasonably accessible, and public office creates an obligation to serve the public; not to repay hidden financial networks.

Democracy is a public trust. It must never become a private transaction.

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Author: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham(AB)

(DBE, LL.B, BSc, MSc)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.