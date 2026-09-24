Aburi Amanfrom landowners appeal for government support for Atwapim development project

The allodial landowners of Aburi Amanfrom in the Atwapim area have appealed to the government to support the ongoing multimillion-dollar Atwapim land development project being undertaken by Ghanaian construction firm Royal Kingdom Estates.

The landowners say the 60-hectare development has the potential to transform Aburi Amanfrom into a modern residential and hospitality destination while creating jobs and stimulating economic activity in the area.

Speaking to journalists at Aburi Atwapim on Friday, September 18, 2026, Head of the Royal Agona Clan, Abusuapanyin Seth Adu Ansah, also called on the security agencies to prioritise the safety of workers and visitors at the project site.

He said ensuring security around the project would help create a conducive environment for the development to proceed and be completed on schedule.

According to him, the project would serve as a premium residential community and hospitality hub, bringing significant economic benefits to Aburi Amanfrom and surrounding communities.

Abusuapanyin Seth Adu Ansah dismissed what he described as claims by some individuals that they owned portions of the land earmarked for the development.

He challenged anyone with a legitimate claim to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

“If anyone believes they have a legitimate claim to the land, they should seek redress through the courts,” he said.

The traditional authorities and landowners also expressed their appreciation to Royal Kingdom Estates for what they described as its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the community.

They said the company's investment was already contributing to employment opportunities for young people in the area.

The landowners described the development as an important opportunity for the growth of Aburi Amanfrom and its surrounding communities.

They said they remained committed to supporting efforts to transform the area into a modern and economically vibrant community.

They subsequently urged all stakeholders to work together to protect the project and create an environment that would support further investment and employment opportunities for young people.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.