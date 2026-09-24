Hunnyboy reveals how social media landed him Shatta Wale feature

Ghanaian singer Hunnyboy has revealed how a social media campaign led to his collaboration with Shatta Wale and changed the course of his career.

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer Hunnyboy has finally revealed the story behind how he landed a feature from legendary musician Shatta Wale.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes show, the Afro-fusion artiste, born Edward Tagoe, said the collaboration that changed his life did not come through industry connections, but through consistent grinding.

According to Hunnyboy, Shatta Wale noticed him after he tagged him in one of his songs on social media while he was constantly promoting his music on the platform.

“Through social media. I wasn’t fond of TikTok at the time because I had like 100 followers and the engagement wasn’t that huge. So my focus was on Instagram and Twitter. One evening, I posted one of my videos and captioned it ‘imagine Shatta Wale’s voice on this.’ The next morning, my friend called me and said a lot of comments were tagging Shatta Wale and so he requested that we push the agenda. So we kept posting videos with the song and tagged Shatta Wale on all the posts. One morning, I saw one comment under one old video of mine and he was like this is fire, just contact Sammy Flex and let’s do this. I was very happy.”

Initially, he thought it was one of the numerous fake accounts impersonating Shatta Wale, but it turned out to be his real account. The two eventually met and worked on a song together.

That message led to their hit single Winning in February 2025, produced by Skantybeats, a song Shatta Wale benevolently jumped on without any label politics.

The song became an instant street anthem, celebrating resilience and victory, and opened massive doors for him. Shatta Wale also mounted him on the biggest stage of his career so far, the record-breaking ShattaFest, which pulled over 600,000 fans.

Hunnyboy, known for blending authentic Highlife and traditional Ghanaian sounds with Afrobeats and Dancehall, is now gearing up for his debut album, with Peace of Mind as one of the lead singles.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.