Shatta Wale: ‘I don’t have any best-performing Mahama appointee’

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of President John Dramani Mahama’s appointees, saying he is currently unable to identify any minister or government official whose performance stands out.
The outspoken musician made the observation in an interview with GHOne TV when asked to name his best-performing ministers or presidential appointees since the Mahama administration assumed office.
In a brief but pointed response, Shatta Wale said he had no particular appointee he could single out for praise.
“So far I don’t have any, and I can give you examples why I don’t have any,” he replied.
His comments suggest a critical assessment of the performance of the government’s appointees, despite his earlier expression on the same platform of his support for President Mahama and his political ideology.
His latest remarks, however, indicate that his support for the President does not necessarily extend to all members of the administration.
Shatta Wale’s comments come amid continuing public scrutiny of government ministers and appointees, particularly over their delivery on campaign promises, responsiveness to citizens and performance in their respective sectors.
“Gov’t owes me GH¢5m” — Shatta Wale fumes over “total disrespect”
During the same interview, Shatta Wale alleged that the government owes him about GH¢5 million for promotional activities and advertisements he undertook in support of the Black Stars’ participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“With the World Cup that we did, you know we had to promote whatever…We were supposed to be paid. Up till now, I have not been paid. For the postings and ads, a lot. I think now they owe me about GH₵5 million," he said.
The claim has not been independently verified, and the Ministry is yet to publicly respond.
The artiste said the alleged outstanding payment had contributed to his inability to identify a best-performing minister or presidential appointee.
The artiste expressed frustration over his attempts to obtain payment, alleging that calls to officials had gone unanswered.
“Oh, not a penny. You call the minister; he will not pick. The deputy minister of finance will also not pick it. Disrespect, total disrespect in this country,” he fumed.
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