AUCB Chancellor calls for seismic shift in university education

Newly invested Chancellor of the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), Mr Frank Adu Jnr, has called for a “seismic shift” in the university’s approach to education to equip graduates for a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

Speaking at his investiture on Friday, September 18, Mr Adu said the world had changed considerably since the institution was established in 2002, making it necessary for universities to rethink their curricula, teaching methods and relationship with industry.

He outlined a five-point agenda for AUCB, focusing on digital transformation, industry-embedded education, ethical leadership, alumni development and financial sustainability.

Mr Adu, who has a long association with higher education and spent several decades in the banking industry, said his commitment to developing young people had influenced his decision to accept the chancellorship.

“We cannot prepare the future for them, but we can prepare them for the future,” he said, stressing the importance of matching talent with opportunities.

The Chancellor said digital technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics should become central to AUCB’s educational model.

He proposed embedding digital literacy, AI and data analytics across the university’s programmes, rather than treating them as standalone subjects.

According to him, graduates must be able to use digital tools, interpret data, think critically, communicate responsibly and apply technology to solve complex problems.

He also called for the digitalisation of the university’s internal operations, saying the student journey from admission to graduation should be technologically enabled.

“We cannot teach data transformation and run the campus in analogue mode,” he said.

Mr Adu’s second priority is an industry-embedded model that would bring businesses and practitioners directly into curriculum development and teaching.

He proposed the creation of a practitioners’ faculty comprising experienced chief executives and entrepreneurs who could work with lecturers and share practical experiences with students.

He also called for greater use of African case studies, particularly those involving small and medium-sized enterprises, to expose students to challenges and opportunities within the continent.

The Chancellor further proposed academic chairs bringing together industry and academia to conduct research and develop practical solutions to real-world problems.

Mr Adu said AUCB should become a recognised centre for ethical leadership in communication and business.

He expressed concern about misinformation, shallow analysis and irresponsible language in public discourse, arguing that technical competence must be matched by character, integrity and sound judgement.

He said ethical leadership should permeate the university’s entire educational philosophy rather than being treated simply as a standalone course.

The fourth pillar of his agenda is to build a stronger and globally connected AUCB alumni community.

Mr Adu said alumni could support the university through mentorship, research, scholarships, industry partnerships and professional opportunities for students and graduates.

He said a vibrant alumni network could also strengthen the institution’s reputation and create a lasting legacy for future generations.

Mr Adu’s final priority is to strengthen AUCB’s financial base through collaboration among shareholders, the university council, management, alumni and other partners.

He said financial sustainability would be essential if the institution was to achieve its ambitions of becoming a digitally transformed and industry-connected university.

Reflecting on his own career, Mr Adu recalled joining the University of Ghana as a teaching assistant in 1984, describing his appointment as Chancellor as a particularly significant honour.

He expressed gratitude to those who had contributed to AUCB’s development over the past 24 years and pledged to work with the university’s stakeholders to strengthen its next phase of growth.

Mr Adu said his ultimate goal was to build bridges between academia and industry while championing excellence, good governance and accountability.

He urged stakeholders to work together to build a university that is “digitally transformed, deeply connected to industry, grounded in integrity” and capable of producing graduates who can address society’s challenges.

“If we do that, AUCB will not merely prepare students for the future, it will help shape Africa’s future,” he said.

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