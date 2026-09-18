Volta Regional House of Chiefs signs four agreements to attract Chinese investments 

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC), led by its President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has signed four strategic agreements with Chinese companies to promote investment, technology transfer, infrastructure development and aquaculture in the Volta Region.

The agreements were signed on Wednesday during a one-week business visit to China by a delegation of the House, as part of efforts to establish international partnerships to support sustainable development in the region.

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Guangdong Welleap Information Technology Company, a Chinese technology firm, to promote digital transformation and facilitate technology transfer to the Volta Region.

The second agreement, with Foshan Jinting Construction Engineering Company Limited, a construction and engineering firm based in Foshan, focuses on infrastructure and industrial development.

A third comprehensive investment agreement was signed with SINOHUI Investment Ghana Limited to provide a platform for channelling Chinese direct investment into Ghana.

The fourth agreement, signed with Moaming Yuantian Food Co., Ltd., a major Chinese aquaculture company, focuses on investment in commercial fish farming in the Volta Basin.

Moaming Yuantian Food Co., Ltd. is reported to have a daily tilapia processing capacity of 150,000 kilogrammes across nine production lines.

The company operates more than 260,000 mu of tilapia ponds and exports its products to more than 70 countries.

The aquaculture partnership is expected to support increased fish production, create employment opportunities and promote the development of commercial fish farming in the Volta Basin.

The agreements were facilitated during a strategic investment mission to China, organised under the leadership of Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Mr Kojo Bonsu, with the Volta delegation coordinated by Mr Peter Ahiekpor.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, who led the delegation, said the agreements formed part of a strategic effort to reposition the Volta Region and Ghana for sustainable development through international partnerships.

He said the technology partnership would accelerate digital transformation and technology transfer, while the construction agreement would contribute to infrastructure and industrial development.

He added that the investment arrangements would create opportunities for Chinese capital and expertise to support key sectors of the regional economy, including aquaculture.

The President said the House would continue to explore partnerships capable of creating jobs, strengthening local production and supporting long-term economic development in the Volta Region.

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