Sanitation Committee backs proposed National Sanitation Authority Bill

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Water and Sanitation has backed the proposed National Sanitation Authority Bill, saying a dedicated authority could strengthen the management of sanitation and waste in the country.

The Committee also described the Volta Region as the cleanest of the regions it has visited so far as part of its ongoing monitoring of sanitation and waste management activities across the country.

The Committee made the assessment on Friday, September 18, 2026, during a visit to the Ho Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) at Akrofu-Agorve.

The visit formed part of the first day of a two-day monitoring exercise in the Volta and Oti regions to assess sanitation and waste management facilities.

Led by its Chairman and Nkwanta North MP, John Oti Bless, the Committee was taken through the operations of the facility, including waste collection, processing, recycling and the conversion of organic waste into compost.

Volta Region commended

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Mr Oti Bless said the exercise formed part of the Committee’s oversight responsibility to assess waste management infrastructure and engage operators and other stakeholders on challenges facing the sector.

He said the Committee had so far visited about eight regions and observed significant sanitation challenges in several parts of the country.

“Among all the regions we have visited, Volta is the cleanest region so far,” he said.

Mr Oti Bless urged the media and other stakeholders to intensify public education and advocacy on sanitation to help address the country’s waste management challenges.

Jospong raises infrastructure concerns

The Committee also heard concerns from the Jospong Group of Companies about infrastructure challenges affecting the effective operation of the Ho IRECOP.

The Group Head of Government Relations at the Environment and Sanitation Processing Cluster of the Jospong Group, Betty Brown Nyadu, identified the poor road network leading to the facility as a major challenge.

She said the condition of the access road could discourage waste operators from transporting waste to the facility and potentially contribute to the disposal of waste in nearby forests and farms.

She appealed to the government to improve the road to facilitate access to the plant and support efficient waste haulage.

Ms Nyadu also called for the establishment of transfer stations at strategic locations closer to communities to allow waste to be collected and consolidated before being transported to the IRECOP for processing and recovery.

She further called for policy measures to create a reliable market for materials produced from processed waste.

According to her, about 60% of the waste received at the facility is organic and can be converted into compost or organic fertiliser for agriculture.

She urged the government to consider measures that would encourage the procurement and use of locally produced materials.

Committee to engage relevant authorities

Mr Oti Bless assured the Jospong Group that the concerns raised during the visit would be captured in the Committee’s report to Parliament.

He specifically mentioned the poor road network and the need for transfer stations as issues requiring attention and said the Committee would engage relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

On the proposed National Sanitation Authority Bill, Mr Oti Bless said the Committee supported its establishment, noting that stakeholders in the sanitation sector had expressed support for a dedicated authority to strengthen sanitation management.

The Committee’s two-day monitoring exercise will continue with engagements and assessments in the Volta Region before proceeding to the Oti Region.

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