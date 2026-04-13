AUCB equips students to boost self-employment and cut graduate unemployment

Students of the African University of Communication and Business (AUCB) are being equipped with practical business skills to promote self-employment and reduce dependence on government and private sector jobs.

Speaking during a poster presentation and exhibition on April 10, the Head of the Public Relations and Strategic Communication Department, Peter Wonders, emphasised the need for universities to move beyond theoretical teaching and incorporate practical training into their academic programmes.

“We aim to integrate practical learning into our theoretical teachings. Our goal is to produce graduates who will not have to join the ranks of the unemployed. Rather, we want our students to be able to create employment for themselves immediately after school,” he said.

With unemployment remaining a major national challenge, the university is using its Branding and Brand Management course to equip students with the skills needed to develop viable businesses and market-ready ideas.

As part of the exhibition, Level 300 students demonstrated their creativity by building and promoting their own brands and products, applying knowledge gained in the classroom to real-world situations.

Participating students expressed satisfaction with the hands-on approach, noting that it has boosted their confidence and preparedness to venture into business after graduation.

An alumnus, Ernest Kpebu, also shared how the course has positively influenced his career, citing the competitive advantage gained through practical exposure.

“This Branding and Brand Management course has had a significant impact on me. After participating in a similar exhibition, I decided to develop my product further and position it strategically. By adding value, my product is now in the Nigerian market and performing very well,” he said.

Outstanding students with innovative ideas were recognised and awarded at the event. Both students and lecturers used the opportunity to call on other institutions to strike a balance between theory and practical training to better prepare graduates for the job market.

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