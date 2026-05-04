TUC calls for regular dialogue on economic challenges, unemployment

Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has emphasised the need for regular dialogue between the union and the government to address pressing national concerns, including salaries, pensions and labour market challenges.

He said this would help shape an economic policy that would lead to the achievement of sustainable livelihoods beyond macroeconomic stability.

Mr Ansah was addressing workers and Organised Labour groups at the 2026 National May Day celebration at the Koforidua Jackson Park.

The celebration was held under the theme: “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.”

Mr Ansah expressed concern about educated youth unemployment, describing it as a ticking time bomb, and that addressing the challenge required policies and actions that would boost labour demand by shifting from primary industries to secondary and tertiary sectors.

“We must do agro-processing. We must manufacture some of the basic products that we import. The large volumes of imports that have saturated our markets mean we are exporting jobs,” he said.

He reiterated that Ghana could create employment in the right quality and quantity if the country managed to produce a significant proportion of what it consumed.

Mr Bernard Owusu, the Chairman of TUC Ghana, said the resilience of the economy depended on how effectively critical sectors such as energy were managed.

He therefore called on the government to play a vigilant role in maintaining reliable power supply.

“Equally, fairness at the workplace must remain a priority. A nation that respects its workers builds productivity, stability and peace,” he said.

Some members of the Union of Informal Workers Association told the Ghana News Agency that the solution to the ticking time bomb was simple.

Mr Isaac Koranteng, a member of the group, cited the abstract teaching of complex principles and theories in science and mathematics as an example.

He said there should be a reset in classroom teaching methods to explain them through bridging the gap between theory and reality in business and industry.

This, he said, would enable graduates to know where to apply what they had learnt to help build a Ghana that works for all.

About 32 affiliate unions of the Trade Union Congress participated in the 2026 May Day parade.

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