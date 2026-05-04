Ghana Prisons Service warns public over rising impersonation scams on social media

The Ghana Prisons Service has issued a public disclaimer cautioning citizens against a growing wave of impersonation and fraud being perpetrated on social media platforms.

In a statement dated 4th May 2026, the Service revealed that certain individuals are falsely posing as officials, including the Director-General, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, to deceive unsuspecting members of the public for financial gain.

The Prisons administration stressed that it does not authorise any individual to solicit money, gifts or personal information on its behalf through unofficial channels, particularly via social media. It further clarified that all recruitment processes and official engagements are conducted strictly through approved and publicly announced procedures.

“The Service does not demand payment at any stage of recruitment or for any official service,” the statement emphasised, underscoring its zero-tolerance stance on such fraudulent practices.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant, avoid engaging with suspicious individuals, and refrain from making payments or disclosing personal information to unverified persons. Citizens are also encouraged to report any suspected fraudulent activity to the nearest police station or through official Prisons Service channels.

The Service cautioned that it will not be held liable for any losses incurred through dealings with impostors. It added that it is working closely with the Ghana Police Service to track down and prosecute those behind the scheme.

The statement was signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the Prisons Headquarters, DDP Janet Asabea.

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