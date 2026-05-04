BECE candidates urged to shun cheating as Aduwamase Old Students donate to school

Candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been urged to shun examination malpractice and approach the papers with confidence.

The call was made by Mensah Francis, popularly known as Adwenpa-Hene, a journalist and President of the Aduwamase Old Students Association (ASA), during a donation exercise at their alma mater, Aduwamase D/A Basic School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The association presented mathematical sets, pens, and rulers to BECE candidates as part of efforts to support their preparations.

Addressing the pupils, Mensah Francis encouraged them to remain disciplined and trust in their preparation.

He urged the candidates not to panic, noting that the BECE, organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), is similar to their regular school assessments.

“Don’t panic. The questions are from what you’ve been taught. Just stay focused and avoid any form of malpractice,” he said.

He added: “My message to our children writing this year’s exam is to see this exam as a normal one. The examination council has strengthened supervision, which will make it difficult to cheat. For that matter, they shouldn’t rely on questions from other people or ‘apor’. If you have studied, it’s important to concentrate on what you’ve learnt.”

He also commended teachers for their dedication and expressed confidence that their efforts would help candidates excel.

Mensah Francis further urged parents to prioritise their children’s education, describing it as “prima materia,” and cautioned against unnecessary spending.

A teacher at the school, Augustine Baah Donkor, described the donation as timely, noting that it would help equip candidates for the examination. He thanked the Aduwamase Old Students Association for their continued support and called on other groups to emulate the gesture.

He added that the provision of basic materials such as mathematical sets and pens would ease the burden on parents and ensure no candidate lacked essential items in the exam hall.

The candidates expressed appreciation for the support, saying it had boosted their confidence ahead of the exams.

The donation forms part of the association’s annual support for final-year pupils of the school ahead of the BECE, which is scheduled to run from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

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