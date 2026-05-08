Education remains my priority – John Darko supports 3,255 BECE candidates in Suame

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has reaffirmed his commitment to education after donating mathematical sets to 3,255 candidates preparing to sit for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the constituency.
The support initiative, according to the MP, forms part of efforts to equip students with the essential tools they need to approach the examinations with confidence and determination.
During his interaction with the candidates, Mr Darko encouraged them to remain focused and give off their best during the examination period.
He stressed that education continues to remain a top priority for him as the representative of the constituency, noting that investing in students is critical to the long-term development of Suame and the country as a whole.
“Education remains my priority, and I am committed to equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed,” he stated while addressing the candidates.
Mr Darko further wished the students success in their examinations and urged them to make the constituency proud through discipline, hard work and academic excellence.
He added that supporting educational advancement would continue to be a prominent focus of his interventions for the constituency.
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