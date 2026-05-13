Suame residents lament prolonged water shortage as dry taps persist

Residents of Anomangye, Asuogya, Asuogya Junction and surrounding communities in the Suame Municipality are grappling with a severe water shortage, as prolonged dry taps continue to disrupt daily life.

For the past two months, residents in the affected communities have been forced to walk long distances in search of water, placing a heavy burden on women and children in particular.

The situation has disrupted household routines and increased financial pressure on families, many of whom now rely on water vendors and tanker services to meet basic domestic needs.

Residents say the shortage has affected hygiene and sanitation, with some students reportedly going to school without bathing due to the lack of water.

“As a nursing mother who also works, finding water to wash my baby’s clothes is a struggle. By the time I manage to get water for bathing, I often end up late for work,” a resident, Ellen Korkor, said.

Another resident, Akosua Mensa, said accessing water has become both stressful and dangerous.

“Since I arrived here two weeks ago, there has been no running water. To get water, we walk long distances and cross busy roads where cars drive at high speed, which is a threat to our lives. We are appealing to the authorities to restore the supply,” she said.

A third resident described the situation as increasingly unbearable, saying families have been forced to rely on streams for water.

The affected communities, located within one of Kumasi’s densely populated peri-urban areas, have expressed frustration over what they describe as a lack of communication and timely intervention from service providers.

Many residents say the supply disruptions have persisted despite repeated complaints to the relevant authorities.

As the water shortage continues, concerns are growing over public health risks, particularly the potential spread of waterborne diseases among children and the elderly.

Residents are therefore calling for urgent intervention to restore regular water supply and provide temporary relief measures for affected households.

Meanwhile, Ghana Water Limited has attributed the disruptions to frequent power outages.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the company, Ebenezer Padi Narh, explained that interruptions in electricity supply have affected the company’s ability to pump and distribute water consistently to households.

He assured residents that the company is working closely with the Electricity Company of Ghana to resolve the problem and restore regular supply as soon as possible.

Residents in the affected communities have been urged to remain patient while repair works and power stabilisation efforts continue.

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