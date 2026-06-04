Stop partisan games and pass a foolproof anti-LGBTQ+ law! — Dr Opuni-Frimpong charges MPs

The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has strongly cautioned lawmakers against reducing the national discourse on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to partisan politics between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The outspoken theologian and family advocate made it clear that ordinary citizens are not interested in parliamentary point-scoring but are demanding an airtight, dignified piece of legislation capable of safeguarding the moral fabric of society and protecting the future of the nation's children.

Dr Opuni-Frimpong sounded the alarm while speaking exclusively to Adom News immediately after delivering a presentation at the prestigious 4th African Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values on Thursday, June 4.

He expressed grave disappointment over the constant political bickering in the House, urging Members of Parliament (MPs) to recognise that the protection of family values is a collective national duty that transcends party colours.

A History of Legislative Gridlock

The controversial anti-gay legislation has dominated public discourse for over five years, evolving into one of the most structurally debated private member's motions in Ghana's legislative history.

The initial draft of the bill suffered a major setback when the 8th Parliament was dissolved, causing the unfinished bill to legally expire.

Following its reintroduction in the current Parliament, the bill was passed for a second time. However, its re-emergence has sparked intense friction and confusion between the Minority and Majority caucuses.

Dr Opuni-Frimpong warned that if this internal parliamentary confusion is allowed to drag on, the nation will face severe socio-moral consequences that will be difficult to reverse. He maintained that the spiritual and cultural health of Ghana must never be sacrificed on the altar of political convenience.

Speeches Must Yield Results

Shifting his attention to the broader continental picture, the seasoned cleric launched a passionate appeal to heads of state across Africa who attended the summit.

He challenged African leaders to move past the era of delivering beautiful, flowery speeches at high-profile conferences and start implementing concrete, actionable policies that yield tangible results for their citizens.

Dr Opuni-Frimpong concluded by stating that true sovereignty lies in a nation’s ability to defend its cultural heritage and family structures from external pressures.

He called on Parliament to urgently close ranks, eliminate the partisan loopholes within the current debate, and deliver a clean, legally sound statute that reflects the true aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

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