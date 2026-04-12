Knights and Ladies of Marshall group backs Catholic Bishops’ stance on anti-LGBTQ+

Audio By Carbonatix
The Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a prominent Catholic-friendly society, has formally declared its unwavering support for the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) on human dignity, family values, and the ongoing national discourse on legislative reforms.
In a statement released on Friday, April 10, 2026, the society affirmed its unity with the Bishops’ pastoral concerns for the moral and social flourishing of Ghana. The group emphasized that economic progress and moral coherence must go hand-in-hand to ensure the health of the nation.
The Knights and Ladies of Marshall echoed the Bishops’ conviction that marriage and family, founded upon the union of man and woman, are central to a stable society. While protecting these traditional values, the society also upheld the "inviolable dignity of every human person".
Addressing the public debate surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ BIll), the society called for a dialogue characterized by:
- Respect and Seriousness: Rejecting the notion that these debates are a "waste of time", which risks alienating citizens who find these matters deeply significant.
- Legislative Scrutiny: Urging that the Bill be carefully examined to reflect both the moral convictions of Ghanaians and constitutional commitments to human dignity.
- Democratic Integrity: Calling for fidelity to publicly stated commitments and respect for democratic processes.
The statement, jointly signed by Sir Kt. Bro. Constantine K.M. Kudzedzi, Supreme Knight, and MRL Sis. Irene Smith-Ansah, Grand Lady, pledged the society's continued support for the Bishops' mission.
"May Ghana be strengthened in both economic aspiration and moral foundation for the good of generations yet unborn," the statement concluded, contributing to the conversation with an appeal for wisdom, charity, and justice.
Latest Stories
-
(Photos) Mfantsipim School launches historic 150th anniversary
2 minutes
-
Knights and Ladies of Marshall group backs Catholic Bishops’ stance on anti-LGBTQ+
58 minutes
-
Bright Simons writes: All the Filla in the Ibrahim Mahama/E&P – Gold Fields Saga
1 hour
-
Monetise Idiocy In Ghana
1 hour
-
The Ghanaian prophet and the mysterious death of his scottish wife Charmain Speirs
2 hours
-
Nearly 400 sentenced in Nigeria for links to militant Islamists
3 hours
-
Ghana’s recovery supported by gold strength despite global oil price pressures – Standard Bank Research
3 hours
-
Methodist Church hails Mfantsipim@150; calls for “fresh consecration” to excellence
3 hours
-
‘Excellence is our inheritance’ – Nana Sam Brew-Butler hails Mfantsipim’s 150-year reign in leadership
3 hours
-
Kwaku Azar writes: A-G vs OSP
3 hours
-
Mfantsipim–Adisadel rivalry built excellence, not division – Sam Jonah
4 hours
-
Vice President launches Mfantsipim’s 150 years of shaping Ghana’s greatest mind
4 hours
-
I assure Otumfuo, Mahama will join him to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital by end of this year – Haruna Iddrisu
5 hours
-
Barcelona dominate derby to extend La Liga lead
5 hours
-
Gov’t to roll out free special education for persons with disabilities from July 1 – Education Minister
5 hours