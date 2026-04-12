Knights and Ladies of Marshall group backs Catholic Bishops’ stance on anti-LGBTQ+

The Knights and Ladies of Marshall

The Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a prominent Catholic-friendly society, has formally declared its unwavering support for the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) on human dignity, family values, and the ongoing national discourse on legislative reforms.

In a statement released on Friday, April 10, 2026, the society affirmed its unity with the Bishops’ pastoral concerns for the moral and social flourishing of Ghana. The group emphasized that economic progress and moral coherence must go hand-in-hand to ensure the health of the nation.

The Knights and Ladies of Marshall echoed the Bishops’ conviction that marriage and family, founded upon the union of man and woman, are central to a stable society. While protecting these traditional values, the society also upheld the "inviolable dignity of every human person".

Addressing the public debate surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ BIll), the society called for a dialogue characterized by:

Respect and Seriousness: Rejecting the notion that these debates are a "waste of time", which risks alienating citizens who find these matters deeply significant.

Rejecting the notion that these debates are a "waste of time", which risks alienating citizens who find these matters deeply significant. Legislative Scrutiny: Urging that the Bill be carefully examined to reflect both the moral convictions of Ghanaians and constitutional commitments to human dignity.

Urging that the Bill be carefully examined to reflect both the moral convictions of Ghanaians and constitutional commitments to human dignity. Democratic Integrity: Calling for fidelity to publicly stated commitments and respect for democratic processes.

The statement, jointly signed by Sir Kt. Bro. Constantine K.M. Kudzedzi, Supreme Knight, and MRL Sis. Irene Smith-Ansah, Grand Lady, pledged the society's continued support for the Bishops' mission.

"May Ghana be strengthened in both economic aspiration and moral foundation for the good of generations yet unborn," the statement concluded, contributing to the conversation with an appeal for wisdom, charity, and justice.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.