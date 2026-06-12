Ghana to seek review of Canada’s visa decision on Thomas Partey

Ghana is expected to seek a review of Canada's decision to deny midfielder Thomas Partey a visa ahead of the Black Stars' opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Villarreal midfielder was ruled out of Ghana's Group L opener against Panama in Toronto after Canadian authorities refused his visa application, a decision confirmed by FIFA on Friday.

FIFA said it has no authority over immigration decisions made by host countries.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country," the governing body said. Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, says government has engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant authorities to challenge Canada’s decision.

“As has been indicated by His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, and the mandate through his Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that any Ghanaian touched anywhere, we will not keep quiet over it. Through the appropriate channels, we have communicated to the rightful authorities and are requesting them to review the decision. I hope and pray that they do what they must do, and do it right,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Partey, who has already been granted entry into the United States and has been training with the Black Stars at their base in Boston, remains eligible for Ghana's remaining group matches against England and Croatia, both of which will be played in the United States.

The 32-year-old is facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom, including seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the case remains before the courts.

Ghana opens its World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before returning to the United States for its remaining Group L fixtures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.