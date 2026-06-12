Zoomlion, NADMO deploy officers across Greater Accra to sustain anti-flood campaign

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and their partners have deployed officers to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the Greater Accra Region to monitor and maintain flood-prone drains as part of efforts to sustain gains made during a recent anti-flood exercise.

The move follows a three-day clean-up, desilting and dredging operation undertaken from June 10 to 12 in collaboration with FeDems Limited, Dredge Masters Limited, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and various MMDAs.

The exercise targeted major drains in flood-prone areas, including Mallam, GBC, Weija, Circle, Kaneshie and Ablekuma West, following recent heavy downpours that caused flooding in parts of the capital.

Speaking to the media, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ricky Anokye Frimpong, said the deployment of officers is aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the intervention.

“To ensure sustainability, we have attached our officers to the MMDAs. We know that at least quarterly, this kind of exercise will go on. We also have a campaign with NADMO known as the ‘No Do No Do’ Flood Awareness Campaign, and we believe it will go a long way in helping to keep these gutters clean, just as we have done over the past three days,” he said.

According to Mr Frimpong, the officers will work closely with Environmental Health Departments within their respective MMDAs and NADMO district officers to identify flood-prone areas, monitor drainage systems and coordinate regular desilting activities.

At the Shiabu Electoral Area in the Ablekuma West Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, said the Assembly was determined to ensure the free flow of water through drains and waterways.

“Our objective is to put this place in proper shape and ensure that our gutters are cleared to allow the free flow of water,” he said.

He disclosed that the Assembly had already begun enforcing regulations against encroachment on drainage corridors.

“We identified some structures that had been erected on the gutters and asked the owners to remove them within two hours. Otherwise, we would have taken them down ourselves. Fortunately, they agreed to comply,” he said.

Mr Allotey attributed recurring flooding largely to human activities, particularly indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains.

“We are appealing to residents to stop dumping waste into gutters because these drains are meant to carry water. Once they are filled with refuse, water cannot flow freely, and flooding becomes inevitable,” he said.

He described flooding as a challenge that extends beyond municipal boundaries, citing widespread encroachment on waterways across the Greater Accra Region.

“Every year we talk about flooding, but this year the rains have been particularly intense. When you look at areas from Weija and beyond, many waterways have been encroached upon. It is therefore more of a national issue than merely a municipal one,” he noted.

The MCE said the Assembly had resolved to undertake a comprehensive drainage maintenance programme after years of neglect.

“This kind of exercise has not been undertaken here for nearly eight years. It is long overdue, but we are committed to ensuring that all gutters within the municipality are cleaned and maintained,” he said.

He further urged residents to support enforcement efforts by reporting individuals who dispose of waste improperly.

“Our message to Ghanaians is simple: change your attitude. Gutters are built for a purpose and should be used for that purpose. If you see anyone dumping refuse into a drain, report the person, and we will take the necessary action,” he added.

Mr Frimpong cautioned that the heaviest rains of the season were yet to come and stressed the need for preparedness.

“What we are experiencing now is only the beginning. The real rains are yet to arrive, and we need to prepare adequately for them,” he said.

He maintained that most flooding incidents in Accra are preventable through responsible waste disposal and regular maintenance of drainage infrastructure.

“What residents in Greater Accra need to understand is that flooding is not solely caused by natural factors. Human actions contribute significantly. If people stop dumping refuse into drains, much of the flooding we experience can be avoided,” he stated.

“We built these gutters to channel rainwater, but over time, they have become filled with rubbish and silt. That is why continuous dredging and maintenance are necessary,” he added.

The sustainability plan also includes community engagement through local unit committees, which will help mobilise residents for quarterly clean-up exercises and support efforts to curb illegal dumping in drains and waterways.

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