Assin Adubiase Methodist Basic School marks 120 years of educational excellence

Assin Adubiase Methodist Basic School celebrated a historic milestone on May 28 as students, alumni, traditional leaders, education professionals, clergy, and community members gathered to commemorate the school’s 120th Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration in Assin Adubiase.

Held under the theme “Celebrating 120 Years of Excellence, Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” the event brought together generations of former students and supporters to reflect on the school’s remarkable journey and renew their commitment to its continued growth and development.

The celebration was chaired by Nana Kwaku Apotoe III, Chief of Assin Nyankomase. Other distinguished traditional leaders present included Nana Doudo II, Chief of Assin Homaho, while Nana Kwasama Ababio delivered the keynote address as Guest Speaker.

Also in attendance were Rt. Rev. Dr. Supt. Anthony Brown (Rtd.), Bishop of the Foso Diocese; Dr. Anthony Barbayir of Foso College of Education; Hon. John Ntim Fordjour, former Deputy Minister of Education and current Member of Parliament for Assin South; Hon. Obed Adu-Sarkodie, Assembly Member for the Adubiase Electoral Area; and Mr. Isaac Opoku Inkoom, Director of the Ghana Education Service for Assin South.

Among those recognized during the celebration were Mr. Stephen Amoako Okyere, Miss Doris Coleman Quainco, and Nii Nmai Dsane, CEO of Q-Advise Group and an international business advisor. The awardees were acknowledged for their contributions to the growth and development of Adubiase Methodist Basic School over the years. Their support and dedication have helped strengthen the school’s mission of providing quality education to generations of students.

In her address, Headmistress Millicent Antwi expressed gratitude to alumni, community leaders, development partners, and supporters whose contributions have sustained the school throughout its 120-year history.

She emphasised the importance of continued investment in education and called on stakeholders to support future initiatives that will benefit students and the wider community.

The anniversary celebration featured cultural performances, historical reflections, speeches from dignitaries, and the presentation of awards to individuals whose contributions have helped shape the institution over the decades.

The history of Adubiase Methodist Basic School dates back to 1906, when it was founded through the collaborative vision of the Adubiase Methodist Church Circuit Minister, Rev. S.D. Kodsi, and seven dedicated community leaders who recognised the urgent need for formal education in the area.

The founding leaders included Kwamin Asseku, Ekua Dyiaa, Kojoe Nyimpa Enlwi, Kwamin Kurankyi, Kobina Amankrah, Kojoe Eyirfa, and Kwesi Amankrah. Together, they established the school with just eight pupils from the community.

In its earliest years, classes were held in a humble structure built from wooden blocks, laying the foundation for what would become one of the most respected educational institutions in Ghana's Central Region, serving generations of students and contributing significantly to the area's educational development.

A major milestone in the school’s early history occurred in 1922 when Sir Gordon Guggisberg, then Governor of the Gold Coast, travelled through Adubiase to inspect the newly constructed Fosu railway line.

During his visit, he paid an official visit to the school, providing recognition that significantly boosted the institution’s profile and reinforced its importance within the region.

Governor Guggisberg returned to the school in 1924 and recorded a message in the school’s logbook. He also presented the school with his photograph as a lasting memorial and pledged his support for its development. In addition, he donated a foot organ and a school bell, both of which became important symbols of the institution’s growth and progress.

Historical records indicate that Adubiase Methodist School was the second school established in the then Central Province. In 1932, Rev. Nyarkoh was appointed as the second minister to head the school, further strengthening its educational mission and leadership.

The school was officially registered under the Ghana Education Service in 1958 and has since served Adubiase and surrounding communities, educating generations of students who have gone on to make significant contributions to Ghana and beyond.

Over its 120-year history, Adubiase Methodist Basic School has produced many distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to Ghanaian society.

Among its most notable alumni are the late Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau of the Supreme Court of Ghana; Lawyer William Orleans Oduro; Yaw Osafo-Maafo, former Senior Minister of the Republic of Ghana; James Kwame Boadi of the Ghana Immigration Service; Kwaku Baako Jnr., renowned journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide; Prof. Dominic Fobih, former Minister of Education and Member of Parliament; and Mr. Samuel Asare, Senior Research Manager at Education Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) and Associate Member of the Research for Equitable Access and Learning (REAL) Centre at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The school has also nurtured numerous professionals, educators, public servants, entrepreneurs, clergy, and community leaders whose contributions have had a lasting impact both within Ghana and beyond. Their achievements stand as a testament to the school’s enduring commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service.

Looking to the future, school leaders outlined plans to further enhance educational facilities and expand access to modern learning resources.

Organisers emphasised that the anniversary celebration was not only an opportunity to honour the past but also a call to action for alumni, stakeholders, and development partners to help shape the next chapter of the school’s history.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.