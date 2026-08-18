Ghana to sign 5 new petroleum agreements soon – Energy Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has revealed that government will soon sign five new petroleum agreements with international firms seeking to enter Ghana's upstream petroleum sector.
According to him, renewed investor confidence in Ghana's oil and gas industry, driven by strategic reforms undertaken by government, has sparked fresh interest from major international companies looking to explore opportunities in the country.
Mr. Jinapor disclosed this at the launch of the Petroleum Commission's 15th anniversary celebrations, where he highlighted growing optimism about the future of Ghana's upstream petroleum industry.
"The confidence has led to a plethora of multinational and international companies knocking at our doors. The Petroleum Commission, GNPC and other stakeholders have been working around the clock. That is why I am happy to say that we are likely to sign five new agreements," he stated.
The Minister indicated that engagements with prospective investors are progressing steadily, adding that government is optimistic about concluding five new petroleum agreements in the near future.
He described the development as a strong indication of the revitalization of Ghana's petroleum sector, stressing that interest is not only being shown in existing producing fields but also in the country's frontier basins.
Mr. Jinapor further disclosed that, in collaboration with the Petroleum Commission, the Ministry has initiated a comprehensive review of Ghana's upstream petroleum policy, legislative and regulatory framework.
According to him, the review is intended to strengthen the sector's competitiveness, enhance investor confidence and ensure that Ghana secures equitable returns from its petroleum resources.
The Petroleum Commission is marking its 15th anniversary under the theme, “15 years of regulatory excellence: promoting a sustainable upstream petroleum Industry for Ghana’s energy future.”
The celebration provides an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the Commission's achievements and discuss strategies for unlocking new investments in the sector.
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