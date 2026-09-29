Richmond Quarcoo appointed Ghana’s Chef de Mission for 2028 Olympics

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran sports administrator and Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Board Member Richmond Quarcoo has been appointed Chef de Mission for Ghana’s delegation to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States.
The appointment places Quarcoo at the head of the Olympic delegation for the Games.
In the role, Quarcoo will work with the Ghana Olympic Committee, national federations, athletes and officials for the global showpiece.
His responsibilities will cover areas including preparations, athlete welfare, logistics and Ghana’s participation during the Games.
Quarcoo has served Ghana sport in several capacities at national, continental and international levels, bringing extensive experience in sports governance and multi-sport event management to the role.
His previous administrative roles include serving as President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association and Vice President of the Ghana Triathlon Association.
Within the Ghana Olympic Committee, Quarcoo has served as Greater Regional Chairman and Deputy Secretary General.
At the continental level, he was Secretary General of the Squash Federation of Africa and Vice President of the Africa Zone 3 Table Tennis Association.
Quarcoo served as Deputy Chef de Mission for Ghana at the London 2012 Olympic Games and occupied the same position at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.
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