Kotoko should hire best local coach available – Kojo Addae Mensah

Kojo Addae-Mensah

Football analyst Kojo Addae Mensah has called on Asante Kotoko SC to appoint the best available local coach to lead the club.

According to him, the club should prioritise a qualified Ghanaian coach as it looks to strengthen its technical direction.

His comments come after Asante Kotoko parted ways with South African Eric Tinkler after just two months in charge.

For Addae Mensah, the priority for Kotoko should therefore be to identify the most qualified local coach available rather than looking outside Ghana.

“I think we should go out there and get the best local coach available.”

“We will have to try and get the best local coach possible. That’s my view,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaian coaches to acquire the necessary coaching licences and badges, stressing that certification is essential for anyone looking to work at the highest level of the game.

“I will use this opportunity again to advise and talk to our local coaches to get their licenses and badges because it is important.”

Addae Mensah dismissed complaints about the cost of obtaining coaching badges, arguing that professional certification is a requirement for coaches around the world.

“They do not need to complain about the badges being expensive. Even the best coaches in the world require a license to coach.”

“The coaches must get their badges in order to sit in the dugout.”

Addae Mensah has been advocate for home based coaches to lead Asante Kotoko recently. He called for the cub to sign for Dreams FC coach Ignatius Osei Ofosu before Tinlkler was appointed.

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