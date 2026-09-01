‘Still a work in progress’ – Eric Tinkler admits Kotoko have plenty to improve

Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler says his side still have plenty of work to do despite their Democracy Cup victory over Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi giants secured a 4-1 victory on penalties following a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad making two crucial saves in the shootout.

But Tinkler believes the victory is only an early step in the club’s rebuilding process.

"When I first arrived, it wasn't great,” he told the press.

"But we've made strides going forward. The players that have come in have been received extremely well and they have integrated very quickly."

"But it's still a work in progress, there's still a lot of things that we need to improve on, in terms of synchronicity, understanding, philosophy, discipline and what I call the fundamentals."

The Porcupine Warriors begin their Ghana Premier League campaign on the road against newly promoted Debibi United on September 6 at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Kotoko have strengthened their squad during the transfer window with 12 new additions.

Among the arrivals are the returning Danlad, Ivorian defender Koffi Marius Ange Bini, Burkina Faso midfielder Abdoul Kader Tarnagda, Cameroonian midfielder Solomon Nsor Asaah and Moroccan goalkeeper Abdel Wadie Mourad.

Kotoko will hope the squad can help them improve on their eighth-place finish in the 2025/26 season.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.