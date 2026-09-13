GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak come from behind to beat GoldStars

Hearts of Oak continued their winning start to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season following their victory over Bibiani GoldStars.

The Phobians came from a goal down to record a 2-1 win over the Miners in their second game of the season.

GoldStars came into the fixture on the back of a defeat to Bechem United while Hearts beat Berekum Chelsea in their league opener.

Kwame Poku opened the scoring for the home side in the 11th minute as GoldStars enjoyed a strong start to the game.

Despite attempts from both ends, there were no more goals in the reminding minutes of the opening half.

After the recess, Hearts turned on the style.

Yaw Amankwa Baafi leveled the game fpr the visitors seven minutes into the second half.

Three minutes later, Henry Kwaku Boateng put Nebojsa Kapor’s side ahead to make it 2-1.

GoldStars mounted a late pressure in a bid to draw level but there was no way to salvage a point for the home team as they were condemned to their second defeat of the season.

The result also meant back-to-back wins for Hearts, who move to the top of the table.

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