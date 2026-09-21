GPL Week 3: Port City’s Gyetuah bags a brace as 9 outstanding players named NASCO Players of the Match

Audio By Carbonatix
Nine outstanding players were once again, named NASCO Man of the Match winners for Matchweek 3 of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League, following an action-packed weekend that produced 19 goals across nine matches.
Defending champions Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko all dropped points, and the weekend also saw historic moments for two newcomers, as Port City FC and Debibi United recorded their first-ever victories in the top flight.
Vision FC vs Medeama SC
At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, defending champions Medeama were held to a 1-1 draw by Vision FC in their first league game of the season after their CAF Champions League postponements. Naziru Alhassan Nyeney put Vision ahead in the 8th minute before Kingsley Braye equalised two minutes into the second half for Medeama. Vision FC midfielder Alidu Mohammed was voted Man of the Match for his outstanding display.
Heart of Lions FC vs Swedru All Blacks FC
Heart of Lions remain without a win after being held to a goalless draw by Swedru All Blacks at the Kpando Sports Stadium. In a tight contest with few clear chances, Heart of Lions centre-back Abdul Jalilu stood out defensively to claim the NASCO award.
Hearts of Oak SC vs Bechem United FC
League leaders Hearts of Oak saw their perfect start come to an end after a goalless draw against Bechem United at the University of Ghana Stadium. The Phobians remain unbeaten and top of the table, and winger Isaiah Nyarko of Hearts of Oak was adjudged Man of the Match.
FC Samartex 1996 vs Asante Kotoko SC
At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Asante Kotoko were forced to share the spoils with FC Samartex. Emmanuel Mamah headed Kotoko in front against his former club in the 75th minute, but Cristian Agyenim Boateng equalised for Samartex in the 83rd minute. Samartex midfielder Samed Kyei won the Man of the Match prize.
Port City FC vs Berekum Chelsea FC
Port City FC celebrated their maiden Ghana Premier League victory with a 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea. Francis Gyetuah of Port City was the hero, scoring in the 7th and 79th minutes to seal the win, with Jamal Haruna scoring Chelsea’s only goal in the 66th minute. Gyetuah was deservedly named Man of the Match.
Aduana FC vs Karela United FC
Aduana FC picked up their first win of the season with a dramatic late victory over Karela United. Stephen Amankona of Aduana opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 41st minute, Nyaba Iddi Mahfuz levelled for Karela, before Mohammed Shawkan snatched the winner in the seventh minute of added time. Amankona claimed the NASCO Man of the Match award.
Debibi United vs Young Apostles FC
Debibi United also made history with their first-ever top-flight win, thrashing Young Apostles 3-0. Former Kotoko striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr led the charge with a brace in the 4th and 34th minutes, while Ibrahim Alhassan added the third before halftime.
Dreams FC vs GoldStars SC
At the Tuba Astro Turf, Bibiani GoldStars staged a stunning comeback to beat ten-man Dreams FC 3-2. Razak Salifu gave Dreams an early 5th-minute lead, Michael Nkoah equalised in the 69th minute, Mohammed Shaban restored Dreams’ lead in the 73rd minute, before Evans Adomako levelled in the 81st minute and Bernard Kesse struck the winner in stoppage time. Dreams FC midfielder Michael Abina was named Man of the Match.
Basake Holy Stars FC vs FC Ashantigold
Basake Holy Stars returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over FC Ashantigold. Joseph Hudson scored the only goal of the game in the 45th minute. Defender Moses Author of Basake Holy Stars was voted Man of the Match for his resolute performance.
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