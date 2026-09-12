CAF Champions League: GPL champions Medeama eliminated at the preliminary round

Medeama’s CAF Champions League campaign has come to an end after the Ghanaian champions suffered a 3-1 defeat to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, completing a 4-1 aggregate loss.

TP Mazembe made a fast start at Kamalondo, taking the lead through Patrick Mwaungulu in the third minute.

The Congolese side doubled their advantage in the 19th minute through Josué Kazema, leaving Medeama facing an uphill battle after their 1-0 first-leg defeat at the TNA Stadium last Sunday.

Mwaungulu struck again in the 76th minute, converting a free-kick to put Mazembe 3-0 ahead on the day.

Dominic Amponsah pulled one back for Medeama, but it proved little more than a consolation as Mazembe secured a 3-1 victory.

The result means Medeama exit the Champions League at the first hurdle, having failed to overturn the narrow first-leg deficit in Tarkwa.

Mazembe advance after winning the tie 4-1 on aggregate. Medeama had entered the second leg, needing to score at least twice to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

For the Ghanaian champions, the defeat brings their continental campaign to a disappointing early end.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.