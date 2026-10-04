Actress Chioma Chukwuka announces death of father in emotion-laden post

Audio By Carbonatix
Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha is mourning the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka.
The actress announced the sad news on Friday, October 2, 2026, in an emotional post shared on her social media pages.
Chioma said she had been struggling to find the right words to express her grief, describing her late father as her “daddy,” “papa’m,” “obara’m” and “comfort.”
She also reflected on the loss of her mother 13 years ago, saying the death of her father has left her without either parent.
“My beloved father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, has gone to be with the Lord.
“I lost my mother 13 years ago, and now that my father is gone, the thought that I have neither parent here anymore breaks my heart in a way I cannot fully explain. So na only me bayi?”
The actress expressed gratitude that her father lived a long life and was able to see his children and grandchildren.
She also recalled the precious moments they shared, particularly towards the end of his life.
“No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day.”
Chioma said she had kept the news private while trying to process her grief and appealed to the public to keep her, her siblings and the entire Chukwuka family in their prayers.
She added that funeral arrangements would be announced when the family was ready. Chioma’s mother, Grace Egoyibo Chukwuka, died in May 2013.
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