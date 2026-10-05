France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says

France will step up its support for efforts to eradicate Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of ​Congo, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday during ‌a visit to a region hit by the virus, warning that it could quickly resurge if vigilance waned.

* Barrot made rare ​trip by a Western leader to the northeastern Congolese ​city of Bunia, where a laboratory-confirmed case of mpox ⁠was identified in mid-September.

* France allocated €13.4 million ($15.1 million) to ​the fight against Ebola between January and July.

* Barrot said ​he would propose additional humanitarian funding for Ebola during upcoming French budget discussions.

* France's response came through humanitarian aid, medical research and ​the PRISM programme launched during President Emmanuel Macron's 2023 ​visit.

* A national humanitarian conference is to be held in Paris on ‌October ⁠6, during which Ebola is to be discussed.

* "Ebola may seem far away to some people or political leaders, but it can return very quickly. Our responsibility is to prevent ​those resurgences," ​Barrot told reporters ⁠in Bunia.

* Barrot praised Congolese authorities, UN agencies, humanitarian organisations and medical workers for ​containing the epidemic and preventing it from ​spreading to ⁠major urban centres in Congo and beyond.

* "There is no need to fear or worry. First and foremost, we must fight ⁠the ​epidemic where it emerges," Barrot said ​when asked whether it could spread after a case was reported in ​France.

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