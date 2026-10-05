Africa

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000, government data shows

Source: reuters  
  5 October 2026 3:45am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The number of deaths in Democratic Republic ​of Congo's Ebola outbreak has surpassed 4,000, ‌government data showed on Friday, as the worst epidemic in the country's history resists containment efforts.

The outbreak, caused ​by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became ​the largest and deadliest in Congo after surpassing the ⁠2018-2020 epidemic.

It is now second only to ​the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which infected ​over 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Government figures showed on Friday that ​the death toll had risen to 4,018, ​and confirmed cases had reached 8,300 across seven provinces.

Over 2,000 ‌patients ⁠have recovered from the disease.

Congo's government and the UN said last month there were signs that transmission was slowing in some parts of Ituri ​province, where ​the outbreak ⁠began. But it continues to spread fast across eastern Congo, including in ​neighbouring North Kivu.

South Ubangi province, located in ​the ⁠northwest of the country, became the seventh province to declare the outbreak last month after a ⁠man ​who had travelled from eastern ​Congo died of the virus.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group