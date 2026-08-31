Africa

Aid group MSF opens new Ebola treatment centre in eastern Congo

Source: Reuters  
  31 August 2026 3:50am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

French aid group Médecins Sans Frontières said on Friday it had opened a new Ebola treatment ​centre in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Bed shortages ‌are seen as one of many challenges in controlling the outbreak, which is the second deadliest ever and outpacing containment efforts.

  • The ​treatment centre is in Beni, North Kivu, which ​has recorded 122 confirmed cases and 87 deaths ⁠since the start of the outbreak in mid-May.
  • North Kivu ​has the highest case fatality rate of any of ​Congo's six affected provinces, at 68%, government data showed.
  • Aid workers have said that a shortage of bed capacity is one of the ​factors hampering the response to the outbreak, Congo's 17th. ​Dr Wessam Mankoula, Africa CDC's head of emergency preparedness and response, ‌said ⁠this month that up to 2,000 extra beds were required.
  • There is no known vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo outbreak, meaning relief workers are more reliant on traditional methods such as contact tracing and patient isolation to try to control its spread.
  • "Early diagnosis and treatment as soon as ​the first symptoms appear significantly increase people's ​chances ⁠of survival, whilst reducing the risk of transmission within families and communities," said MSF emergency coordinator Albert Stern.
  • MSF has ⁠1,400 staff ​in Congo supporting the response ​and operates treatment centres with a total of 400 beds.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group