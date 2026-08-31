Aid group MSF opens new Ebola treatment centre in eastern Congo

French aid group Médecins Sans Frontières said on Friday it had opened a new Ebola treatment ​centre in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Bed shortages ‌are seen as one of many challenges in controlling the outbreak, which is the second deadliest ever and outpacing containment efforts.

The ​treatment centre is in Beni, North Kivu, which ​has recorded 122 confirmed cases and 87 deaths ⁠since the start of the outbreak in mid-May.

North Kivu ​has the highest case fatality rate of any of ​Congo's six affected provinces, at 68%, government data showed.

Aid workers have said that a shortage of bed capacity is one of the ​factors hampering the response to the outbreak, Congo's 17th. ​Dr Wessam Mankoula, Africa CDC's head of emergency preparedness and response, ‌said ⁠this month that up to 2,000 extra beds were required.

There is no known vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo outbreak, meaning relief workers are more reliant on traditional methods such as contact tracing and patient isolation to try to control its spread.

"Early diagnosis and treatment as soon as ​the first symptoms appear significantly increase people's ​chances ⁠of survival, whilst reducing the risk of transmission within families and communities," said MSF emergency coordinator Albert Stern.

MSF has ⁠1,400 staff ​in Congo supporting the response ​and operates treatment centres with a total of 400 beds.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.