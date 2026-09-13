Ebola infections top 7,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo, government data show

The number of confirmed Ebola ​cases ​in Democratic Republic ⁠of Congo ​has reached 7,022, government ​data showed on Friday.

The latest situation ​report ​from the public health institute also ‌said ⁠the Ebola outbreak had spread to ​a ​seventh ⁠province, South ​Ubangi, located ​in ⁠the northwest of the ⁠country.

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