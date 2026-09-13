Ebola infections top 7,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo, government data show

Audio By Carbonatix
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 7,022, government data showed on Friday.
The latest situation report from the public health institute also said the Ebola outbreak had spread to a seventh province, South Ubangi, located in the northwest of the country.
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