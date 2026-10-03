Livestream: NPP National Delegates Conference underway in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 7,000 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the party’s National Delegates Congress to elect its national executives.
The all-day event, being held on Saturday, October 3, forms part of the NPP’s preparations towards the 2028 general elections.
The congress is being held in two parts, with delegates expected to consider proposed amendments to portions of the party’s constitution before proceeding to the election of national officers.
The election of the national executives is expected to be the main focus of the congress.
The Ashanti Region has the highest number of delegates, with 1,122, followed by Greater Accra with 773 and the Eastern Region with 732.
The Savannah Region has the lowest number of delegates at 184, followed by Western North with 223.
LIVE: Follow our coverage of the NPP National Delegates Congress in Kumasi as voting gets underway.
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