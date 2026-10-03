NPP conference to reinforce support for Bawumia ahead of 2028 – Evans Nimako

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its National Delegates Conference will reinforce the party’s commitment to its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2028 general election.
The party’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, said the conference would provide an opportunity for the NPP to rally behind Dr Bawumia as it prepares for the next presidential election.
Speaking ahead of the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, Mr Nimako said the party remained united around its presidential candidate and was focused on the 2028 elections.
“The essence is that we are going to back our presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, committing him into the 2028 general elections.”
He said the NPP’s national officers, once elected, would be expected to work with the party’s structures as it prepares for the 2028 polls.
Mr Nimako further expressed confidence in the party’s ability to mobilise around Dr Bawumia’s candidacy.
“The party is together. We are one party. We have one purpose and we are uniting for victory. So that's the theme for the conference.”
The conference is being held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and includes the election of the party’s national officers.
More than 7,000 delegates are expected to participate in the elections, which form part of the NPP’s ongoing internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.
Dr Bawumia became the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election after winning the party’s presidential primary in January 2026.
The conference will also consider proposed amendments to portions of the party’s constitution before delegates proceed with the election of national officers.
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