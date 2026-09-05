John Boadu: I am not contesting for president; I am contesting to make Bawumia President

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has stated unequivocally that his bid for the chairmanship has one ultimate goal - to make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia President of Ghana in 2028.
Speaking to party supporters and delegates on his campaign tour, the former General Secretary said he has no personal presidential ambition.
"I am not contesting for the presidency. I have never contested for the presidency. I do not intend to contest for the presidency. I am contesting for the national chairman to make Dr Bawumia president," Mr Boadu declared.
His comments come as the NPP prepares for its National Delegates Conference on October 3, 2026, to elect new national executives.
Mr Boadu, who filed his nomination on August 27 at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down, said he is bringing 30 years of organisational experience to rebuild the party after its defeat in 2024.
"I bring 30 years of experience, 30 years of organisation, 30 years of communication, 30 years of strategising and discipline to win 2028," he said.
Addressing concerns about his working relationship with the party's flagbearer, Mr Boadu described his bond with Dr Bawumia as built on trust and long service.
The former General Secretary revealed that his working relationship with Dr Bawumia dates back to 2008 when Dr Bawumia was first selected as running mate to then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.
"I was Dr Bawumia's first spokesperson. I travelled across this country with him to introduce him to the youth and TESCON. Our relationship is not a product of today's politics; it is a partnership built on 18 years of trust, loyalty and shared responsibility," he noted.
Mr Boadu outlined that under his chairmanship, the NPP will focus heavily on grassroots mobilisation to win a majority in Parliament, which he says will be crucial for the presidential victory.
"We need to win a majority in Parliament, and that becomes a bonus for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become President in 2028. We will let our flagbearer sit somewhere while we do the work at the polling station, electoral area and constituency level," he added.
John Boadu, also a former National Organiser of the NPP, is contesting the chairmanship position against former National Chairman Paul Afoko, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former Greater Accra Chairman Sammy Crabbe, following the withdrawal of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.
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