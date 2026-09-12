Dr Bawumia expresses sympathy with farmers over their inability to sell their produce even at reduced prices

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate for the 2028 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep concern over the plight of Ghanaian farmers who are unable to sell their harvest even at reduced prices.

Dr Bawumia described the situation as unacceptable and assured that his administration will introduce sweeping reforms to protect local farmers and ensure food sovereignty.

He gave the assurance on Friday when he met with the leadership of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) in Accra as part of his stakeholder policy consultations.

NASTAG, the umbrella body of certified private seed producers, told the former Vice President that Ghana's food security is under threat, with the country importing about 90% of its vegetable seeds.

They also raised alarm that massive importation of food commodities has flooded the local market, leaving farmers stranded with maize, rice and soybeans they cannot sell, even at lower prices.

Other concerns raised included regulatory gaps in the National Seed Policy, the hijacking of public seed procurement by what they termed "political seed merchants", and infrastructure challenges.

Responding, Dr Bawumia said he sympathised with farmers and found their inability to sell their produce despite good harvests deeply troubling.

"It is really troubling and unacceptable that we have a situation where farmers cannot sell their produce after investing and putting in so much effort. This is not only a disincentive to farmers, but it also negatively impacts agriculture," Dr Bawumia said.

He stressed that agriculture is non-negotiable for national development and pledged to invest heavily in research and sector transformation, especially to protect farmers.

"I am very committed to agriculture. It is the key to our development, and we must put in the resources to help grow the sector. We have to benefit from what is happening in other countries, learn what research has worked in our environment, and be prepared to invest in it," he said.

While thanking the leadership of NASTAG for their candour, Dr Bawumia assured that his team will continue to engage them for practical solutions.

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