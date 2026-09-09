NPP Chairmanship race: John Boadu picks No. 1 slot, Crabbe No. 2, Afoko No. 3, Boakye Agyarko No. 4

Audio By Carbonatix
Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has secured the number one position on the ballot paper for the party’s National Chairmanship election scheduled for October 3, 2026.
Mr Boadu emerged first in the balloting process conducted ahead of the party’s national executive elections.
Former Second Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe, picked the second position, while former National Chairman Paul Afoko secured the third slot.
Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko will occupy the fourth position on the ballot paper.
The balloting marks another step in preparations towards the October 3 elections, which will determine the party’s new national executives.
The National Chairmanship contest has attracted considerable attention, with the four contenders expected to intensify their engagements with delegates in the weeks leading to the polls.
The candidates are seeking to convince delegates of their ability to unite the party, strengthen its internal structures and position the NPP for future electoral contests.
Issues of party unity, grassroots mobilisation, internal cohesion and organisational strengthening are expected to dominate the campaigns.
The October 3 polls will give delegates the opportunity to elect a new national leadership to steer the affairs of the NPP during its next phase of political activities and preparations for future elections.
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