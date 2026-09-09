Wontumi’s endorsement a major vote of confidence in my leadership – John Boadu

John Boadu’s campaign has welcomed Chairman Wontumi’s decision to support his bid for NPP National Chairman, describing the endorsement as a major vote of confidence and an opportunity to unite and rebuild the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 8, the campaign team of John Boadu, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has welcomed the decision by the campaign team of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to back his candidature for National Chairman.

The Wontumi campaign announced its support on Tuesday, September 8, saying Mr Boadu was best positioned to help rebuild the party and return it to power in 2028.

In response, the John Boadu Campaign expressed “warm” appreciation to Chairman Wontumi, his campaign leadership and other stakeholders who, following what it described as extensive consultations and careful consideration, had decided to throw their “full support, strength and political weight” behind his candidature.

For the Boadu campaign, the development goes beyond the immediate contest for the National Chairmanship.

The campaign described the endorsement as “much more than an endorsement”, arguing that it represents a significant expression of confidence in Mr Boadu’s leadership at a critical period for the NPP.

“It is a powerful statement of confidence in John Boadu’s leadership and, more importantly, a significant call for unity at a critical moment in the history of our Party,” the campaign said.

It added that it had received the support “with humility, gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility”.

The campaign said it intends to work closely with Chairman Wontumi’s team and the wider NPP membership to strengthen the party’s organisational structures and rebuild its electoral strength.

“We look forward to working closely with his team and all members of our great Party in the collective effort to rebuild our unity, strengthen our structures and restore the NPP to its winning ways,” it stated.

The Boadu camp believes that the party’s future electoral success will depend on its ability to unite its members, strengthen its structures and build an organisation capable of competing effectively at the national level.

It therefore presented the endorsement as part of a broader collective effort rather than simply an addition to Mr Boadu’s list of political supporters.

The campaign also made clear that its ambitions extend beyond the National Chairmanship contest.

It said its shared objective with the Wontumi camp and other NPP members is to build an “electorally formidable NPP” capable of securing victory for the party.

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The campaign linked that objective directly to the presidential ambitions of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, saying it wants to help create the conditions for him to be sworn in as President of Ghana in 2029, following the 2028 general election.

“This objective transcends individual ambitions and must unite us around the larger interest of the Party and the future of Ghana,” the Boadu campaign said.

The Boadu camp also used its response to acknowledge Chairman Wontumi’s contribution to the NPP and assure him that his commitment to the party would not be forgotten.

“At this defining moment, John Boadu wishes to assure Chairman Wontumi that his devotion, commitment and sacrifices for the party will not be forgotten,” the campaign stated.

It further pledged that a John Boadu-led NPP would work with the party’s flagbearer and legal team in relation to Wontumi’s ongoing legal matter.

“To Wontumi’s Team, thank you for believing in John Boadu and for putting the unity and collective interest of the NPP first,” it said.

The campaign appealed for unity and cooperation among members of the party, stressing the need for collective action to rebuild the NPP and strengthen its prospects ahead of the next elections.

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