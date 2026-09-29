WHO calls for targeted healthcare support for vulnerable communities in Upper East

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has pledged to strengthen its support for healthcare delivery in the Upper East Region, with a focus on vulnerable populations and the health challenges associated with the region’s borders with Burkina Faso and Togo.

The WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, gave the assurance during a courtesy call on the Upper East Regional Minister, Akamugri Donatus Atanga, as part of a familiarisation visit to the region.

She said the visit was intended to provide the organisation with a better understanding of the region’s healthcare system, priorities and challenges to help guide its support.

Dr Braka noted that the region’s location along international borders presented specific challenges, particularly in disease surveillance, cross-border health collaboration and access to healthcare.

She said WHO remained committed to supporting Ghana’s health priorities, including the Free Primary Health Care initiative, universal health coverage and efforts to reduce financial barriers to healthcare.

“Our role as World Health Organisation is to support the member states in implementing their national priorities,” she said.

She added that the organisation paid particular attention to vulnerable groups, including women and children, as well as people who faced difficulties accessing healthcare services.

Dr Braka also called on the Regional Coordinating Council and other local authorities to support efforts to improve healthcare delivery through advocacy, investment in human resources and infrastructure, and community mobilisation.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Akamugri Donatus Atanga, welcomed the WHO delegation and called for special consideration for the region in the organisation’s healthcare interventions, citing its vulnerability and border location.

He said limited employment opportunities had contributed to the vulnerability of residents, while the region’s proximity to Burkina Faso and Togo placed additional demands on its health facilities.

According to him, people entering the region from neighbouring countries, including those fleeing difficult circumstances, also depended on local health services, further increasing the pressure on available resources.

Mr Atanga urged WHO to take these realities into account when planning and implementing interventions in the region.

He also highlighted shortages of health personnel and called for more tertiary institutions to be established in the region to support the training and retention of healthcare professionals.

He said improving access to training opportunities and strengthening the availability of health workers would help address some of the challenges facing healthcare delivery.

The Regional Minister assured the delegation that the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to collaborate with health authorities and development partners to improve healthcare services and ensure that vulnerable populations could access essential care.

The visit formed part of efforts to strengthen engagement between WHO and regional authorities in addressing healthcare needs and supporting national health priorities.

Members of the delegation included the Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari; Deputy Director in charge of Clinical Care, Dr Samuel Aborah; Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Zakariah Adams; and Deputy Director of Finance, Mr Yakubu Issahaku.

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