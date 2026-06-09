Africa

WHO’s Tedros says Uganda should reconsider Congo border closure over Ebola

Source: Reuters  
  9 June 2026 4:03am
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tours the Evangelical Medical Center (CEM)
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The director-general of ​the World Health Organisation said on ‌Monday that Uganda should reconsider its decision to close its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo because ​of an Ebola outbreak.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the comments during a visit to an Ebola isolation unit at a hospital in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

In other remarks, ​Tedros praised the East African country for its Ebola response, calling it prompt and capable.

But when asked by a Reuters reporter about Uganda's decision late last month to temporarily close its border with Congo to try to limit the spread of Ebola, he said blanket travel restrictions don't work, "so I hope they (Uganda's authorities) reconsider".

The WHO has declared the outbreak of ​the rare ​Bundibugyo strain ⁠of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.

The epicentre is in ​Congo's Ituri province, where Africa's top ​public ⁠health agency says there have been 515 confirmed cases out of Congo's total of 544.

Uganda has ⁠reported ​19 confirmed Ebola cases, mostly ​people who entered the country from Congo.

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