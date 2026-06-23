Fire damages three rooms in Sokabisi compound house; seven others saved

A domestic fire has damaged three rooms in a 10-room compound house in Sokabisi, Upper East Region, while seven other rooms were saved through a rapid firefighting response.

According to a statement issued on Monday, June 22, by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Upper East Region, no injuries or fatalities were recorded in the incident.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon at a compound house with the digital address UV-0144-8132.

The GNFS said a distress call was received at 1:25 p.m., after which firefighters from the Upper East Regional Headquarters Substation were dispatched to the scene under the leadership of Station Officer I Atimbiok, accompanied by ADO I Akolgo and ADO I Basing.

“The crew arrived at 1344hrs to find one room of the compound house fully engulfed in flames. Through swift and tactical firefighting operations, the fire was brought under control at 1401hrs and completely extinguished at 1412hrs.”

The statement said the blaze was largely confined to the room where it started, which was destroyed, while two adjoining rooms and their contents suffered partial damage.

“The fire was confined mainly to the room of origin, which was destroyed, with partial damage to two (2) adjoining rooms and their contents. This prevented further spread to the remaining rooms and nearby properties.”

The successful containment of the fire prevented it from spreading to the remaining seven rooms and neighbouring properties.

“Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded, and seven (7) rooms were successfully salvaged,”

Preliminary investigations point to an electrical fault as the likely cause of the outbreak.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated from a faulty wall socket in the room of origin, which was locked at the time of the outbreak.”

The GNFS used the incident to remind the public to observe electrical safety measures.

“The GNFS urges the public to practise strict electrical safety by switching off and unplugging appliances when not in use, and ensuring that faulty electrical installations are promptly repaired or replaced to prevent fire outbreaks.”

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