Four, including a juvenile, arrested over couple’s murder

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested four suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with the killing of a couple at Kusanaba in the Bawku West District.
The victims, identified as Apam Azubilla, 45, and his wife, Apam Anomsigna, 35, died from gunshot wounds following an attack in their home on June 10, 2026.
A press release issued by the Police and copied to the Ghana News Agency named the suspects as Safianu Salam, Awal Salam, Jawal Salam and a juvenile whose identity has been withheld.
“They were arrested at their hideout on June 19, 2026, at Kugre near Garu,” it said.
According to preliminary police investigations, the couple were in their room on June 10, 2026, when four armed men allegedly forced their way in and attacked them, shooting both victims.
The Police said Apam Azubilla shouted for help, and his brother, Ayubugre Apam, who responded to the distress call, found the couple lying in a pool of blood.
The victims were rushed to the Zegoyire Health Centre, where Apam Anomsigna was pronounced dead on arrival.
“Apam Azubilla was also pronounced dead on arrival at the Zebilla District Hospital, where he had been further referred for medical attention,” the release said.
Police said an examination of the bodies revealed gunshot wounds.
The family of the deceased subsequently handed over three spent AK-47 ammunition shells to investigators.
The suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court.
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