Five Ghana football legends honoured by BRÜHM

Five former Ghana internationals from different generations have been recognised by home appliance and consumer electronics brand BRÜHM for their contribution to football in the country.

The honourees are 1963 and 1965 Africa Cup of Nations winner Rev. Osei Kofi, 1971 African Footballer of the Year and 1972 AFCON runner-up Ibrahim Sunday, 1978 AFCON winner Mohammed Ahmed "Polo", 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Nii Odartey Lamptey, and 2001 CAF Champions League winner Dan Quaye.

The five were honoured during a dinner held at the Alisa Hotel on July 31, 2026, as part of the BRÜHM Honours Legends campaign, an initiative aimed at recognising the achievements of former Ghanaian footballers.

Collectively, the five players have contributed to some of Ghana's notable football achievements, including Africa Cup of Nations successes, continental club competitions, FIFA youth tournaments and the country's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Each recipient received a commemorative citation, a BRÜHM television, and a BRÜHM refrigerator.

The event brought together officials from government, the corporate sector, football, and the media. Among those in attendance were Shivesh Srivastava, General Manager and Business Head of Somotex Ghana Limited; Roshanak Taheri, Head of Marketing for BRÜHM Global; Veronica Commey, Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority; representatives of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation; Dr Joseph Obeng, former President of the Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) and a member of the Governing Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM); Somotex business partners; media personalities; and invited guests.

The programme featured documentary screenings on the careers of the five football legends, cultural performances by the Ayitah Cultural Agency, a musical performance by Rama Black, and tributes from invited guests.

Speaking at the event, Roshanak Taheri, Head of Marketing for BRÜHM Global, said the campaign was designed to recognise individuals who had contributed to Ghana's football history.

"Our campaign was never really about an ending. It was about remembering where something began. We wanted to celebrate the men whose achievements created memories that generations of Ghanaians still cherish today. At BRÜHM, we believe the home is where those memories live, and our responsibility goes beyond providing appliances—we want to celebrate the stories, people and moments that bring families together."

She said many of Ghana's memorable football moments had been experienced in homes and community viewing centres, where supporters gathered to watch matches and celebrate the national team's successes.

Awurakua Antwi, Marketing Manager for BRÜHM Ghana and Somotex Ghana Limited, said the campaign reflected the company's relationship with Ghanaian consumers.

"For decades, BRÜHM has been part of Ghanaian homes, where families have gathered around their televisions to celebrate victories, relive unforgettable matches, and create memories that last a lifetime. BRÜHM Honours Legends is our way of celebrating the heroes behind those memories and ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations."

Delivering the keynote goodwill message, Veronica Commey, Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority, commended the initiative and encouraged other organisations to recognise former sports personalities.

"As someone who believes strongly in giving people their flowers while they can still smell them, I commend BRÜHM for making this possible."

She described the initiative as a contribution towards preserving Ghana's sporting heritage and encouraging younger generations to appreciate the achievements of former athletes.

Shivesh Srivastava, General Manager and Business Head of Somotex Ghana Limited, said the company viewed the initiative as part of its wider role in the communities where it operates.

"For forty years, Ghanaian families have welcomed BRÜHM into their homes. As a brand that has grown alongside the people of Ghana, we believe it is important not only to improve everyday life through our products but also to celebrate the people whose achievements have brought pride and inspiration to our nation.

"BRÜHM Honours Legends reflects that commitment."

The BRÜHM Honours Legends campaign combined documentary storytelling, digital engagement, and public activities centred on the careers of former Ghana footballers, with the organisers saying the initiative sought to preserve their stories for future generations.

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